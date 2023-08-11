Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Livingston Parish Schools go back to class Aug. 11

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Schools are gearing up for the first day of school Friday, Aug. 11.

Leaders said their goal is to keep your child safe and cool on their campuses. Superintendent Joe Murphy said they’ve been making sure air conditioning is working with this record-breaking heat. So far, they’re going into the first day with no cooling issues.

Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre is excited to continue their veterinary assistance program. They are also expanding their realty program students can take.

Leaders said their goal is to keep your child safe and cool on their campuses.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Learn what you need to know about this school year for Ascension Parish students.
School year starts for Ascension Parish students
Ascension Parish schools return to classes.
Happy first day of school Ascension Parish
(Source: WAFB)
Happy first day of school Ascension Parish: what you can expect this school year
The campaign supports children who may be in need.
$15K donated to Uniforms for Kids campaign