Livingston Parish Schools go back to class Aug. 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Schools are gearing up for the first day of school Friday, Aug. 11.
Leaders said their goal is to keep your child safe and cool on their campuses. Superintendent Joe Murphy said they’ve been making sure air conditioning is working with this record-breaking heat. So far, they’re going into the first day with no cooling issues.
Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre is excited to continue their veterinary assistance program. They are also expanding their realty program students can take.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.