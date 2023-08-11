Facebook
Indictments returned in pregnant woman’s killing

The pregnant woman, Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child were shot and killed on Sunday, April 16, according to police.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five Baton Rouge men have each been indicted on a second-degree murder charge for the death of a pregnant woman and first-degree feticide charge for the death of her unborn child.

A grand jury indicted Marques Porch, 20, Derrick Curry, 19, Gregory Parker, 19, Desmond Robinson, 19, and Tory Campbell, 18. They were each charged for the shooting that claimed the life of Kerisha Johnson in April.

Johnson was killed in an apparent case of mistaken identity, according to police. Police say Kerisha was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Johnson was attempting to pick people up from a party when shots rang out, according to police. Family members said she died just a few weeks shy of her delivery date.

All five of the men are set to be arraigned on August 16.

