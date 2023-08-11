Facebook
Iberville Sheriff’s Office investigating Plaquemine homicide

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Plaquemine.

According to Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi, a man was shot and killed on Folse Street off Bayou Road.

Stassi says a suspect is in custody. No other details were available at this time, and the names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as we receive more information.”

