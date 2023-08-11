Facebook
I-TEAM: Influencer ‘Messie Cee’ given probation after domestic violence arrest

Clarence Yarbrough
Clarence Yarbrough(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Social media influencer Messie Cee has received a suspended six-month prison sentence and will remain on probation for one year after he pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse battery. Having a suspended sentence means Messie Cee won’t serve any jail time.

Messie Cee, real name Clarence Yarbrough, 37, chose to plead guilty at his arraignment Wednesday, August 9, instead of taking his case to trial.

Yarbrough was told to pay a $1,000 fine, attend anger management courses, participate in substance abuse monitoring, and has signed a year-long protective order that prevents him from going within 100 yards of the protected person.

Yarbrough’s felony second-degree battery charge was dismissed at sentencing.

The charges stem from June when Yarbrough was accused of knocking a man unconscious and then flattening that man’s tires, according to an arrest affidavit.

Yarbrough told officers that the victim was attempting to leave their home with clothes and other items in a vehicle that the two shared, the arrest warrant stated. According to investigators, Yarbrough said he then flattened all four tires on the vehicle.

Yarbrough explained that he flattened the tire because the victim was “too drunk to drive and shouldn’t have been on the roadway,” according to the arrest warrant. Yarbrough also stated that the victim threw a punch before the fight began, officials added.

Yarbrough was taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was released Wednesday, August 9, after sentencing. Yarbrough is from Baton Rouge and has gained popularity on social media for making comical videos. He also stared in a reality show airing on a streaming network.

RELATED: I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

