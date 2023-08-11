I-TEAM: Deputy fired after hit and run, DWI arrest

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard has announced the arrest and firing of one of his own deputies after a hit-and-run investigation Thursday night, Aug. 10.

Sheriff Ard tells the WAFB I-TEAM he feels very disappointed in the 22-year veteran deputy who was arrested for hit-and-run in addition to DWI, resisting arrest, and reckless operation Thursday night.

That deputy was also fired Thursday night at the same time of his arrest, Ard said.

That deputy, Clint Gray, 50, allegedly caused minor damage during a hit-and-run, according to Ard. Gray was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Investigators were able to develop Gray as a suspect and arrested him at a later time.

“This is certainly disappointing news. He is a veteran of the LPSO & his conduct is unacceptable,” said Ard. The sheriff added he plans to speak with other deputies later this afternoon about conduct and the responsibility of carrying the badge.

Gray was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. He has since bonded out.

A mug shot of Gray was not released because the crimes he is accused of do not meet the criteria of a state law that dictates when a mug shot can be released to the media.

Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.