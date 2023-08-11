Facebook
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire-related closure of Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line ended early Saturday (Aug. 12).

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the closure of both directions on I-10 in a social media post at 2:33 p.m. At the time, it estimated the interstate would be closed approximately 50 minutes, targeting a reopening at 3:23 p.m.

However, the closure wound up being in effect for nearly 11 hours. The interstate reopened Saturday around 1 a.m.

The closure was in both directions of I-10 between Mississippi Hwy. 607/NASA/Waveland exit 2 and Mississippi Hwy. 42/603/Bay St. Louis exit 13. Motorists are being diverted eastbound onto Hwy. 607 and westbound onto Hwy. 603.

