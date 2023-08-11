Historic heat to continue into next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Make it 8 straight days of Excessive Heat Warnings today as high temperatures yet again soar above 100 degrees for most of the area.

Heat index numbers will peak near or a little above 115 degrees by the afternoon, making the heat dangerous for anyone spending any significant amount of time outdoors. And again today, rain will be hard to find, with chances of a stray shower running 10% or less.

Weekend Outlook

High pressure will remain parked overhead, meaning there will be no real change in our sensible weather. Record-warm morning starts in the low 80s will give way to near-record hot afternoons in the low 100s. Rain chances stay minimal, running 10%-20% through the weekend.

Better Rain Chances Next Week?

The oppressive heat will continue well into next week, with triple-digit highs remaining in the forecast through Wednesday or Thursday. But the high-pressure dome should slowly weaken and shift a little westward, opening the door for somewhat better rain chances. Even with the return of scattered storms, highs are still expected to range from the upper 90s to low 100s on most days. And the 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center suggests rains will be modest across our area, with totals expected to average less than an inch for most.

