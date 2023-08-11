Glen Oaks High School student arrested after allegedly bringing guns on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Glen Oaks High School student was arrested after he was accused of bringing weapons onto the school’s campus Thursday, Aug. 10, a spokesman with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed.

EBRSO deputies arrested the student after a social media post showed him in a school uniform holding two guns.

EBRPSS security leaders received tips about the post and immediately reported it to law enforcement to investigate, according to officials.

School Drug Task Force officers responded to the campus to question the student and found the weapons while searching his car. They then arrested the student on weapons charges. According to the school system, he has been recommended for expulsion, pending a disciplinary hearing.

In a statement, EBRPSS said, “We want to assure you that our security team took swift, decisive measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff remains the highest priority in this district. Any perceived threats to safety will be investigated thoroughly, and we will remain proactive and vigilant along with our network of partners to ensure our campuses are always safe environments.”

