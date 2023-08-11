Funeral mass held for Rev. Mark Beard, beloved Amite priest, killed in crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A funeral mass will be held for Rev. Mark Beard, a beloved Louisiana priest, on Friday, Aug. 11.

A public visitation will be held at the St. Helena Parish Hall in Amite from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Helena Church. The burial will follow at Amite Memorial Gardens in Amite, Louisiana.

The burial will follow at Amite Memorial Gardens

This past weekend was the first Sunday mass in Amite since the passing of Rev. Mark Beard.

Beard died in a car crash last Wednesday, according to the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Beloved priest, Father Mark Beard, dies in car crash near state line

Authorities with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say that the single-car crash happened near the Louisiana-Mississippi border around 1:24 p.m.

Beard was traveling south on Interstate 55 when his vehicle left the roadway and into the median before striking a concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn one mile from the state line.

Today was the first Sunday mass in Amite since the passing of Rev. Mark Beard.

Sunday’s service was in memory of Beard.

“Mark gave God his all here on earth. he gave this parish his whole heart. he worked for 12 years with all of you, as his co-workers in Christ, as his beloved family in Christ,” said Rev. Miles Walsh, a retired priest.

A public visitation and memorial mass were held for Fr. Mark Beard at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Aug. 11.

A memorial mass was held for Rev. Mark Beard in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Aug. 10.

View the full homily from the mass here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvq8VNvRMlI

Funeral arrangements for Fr. Mark Beard are as follows: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=680933497411821&set=a.466278562210650

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.