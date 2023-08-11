EBRSO: 4 arrested, 2 wanted after drug bust in BR
3 lbs. of Fentanyl, Xanax, marijuana seized
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four people were arrested and two others are wanted following a drug bust in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Over the past two months, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division investigated a drug trafficking organization allegedly led by Cedrick Kelly, Sr., 42.
Kelly was arrested on drug several charges.
Deputies say two people, identified as John Beverly, 28, and Reginald Kelly, 33 remain at large. They’re also wanted on drug charges.
During the investigation, agents conducted hundreds of hours of physical and electronic surveillance of Cedric Kelly and members of his organization. Agents were able to make eight purchases of fentanyl from the group, which was captured on audio and video. Agents obtained search warrants for 8 structures and numerous motor vehicles used by the group.
EBRSO Narcotics executed 8 search warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish. The following seizures and arrests are a result of the investigation:
Seized (approx. totals):
- 3.7 pounds of suspected Fentanyl
- 50 dosage units of Xanax
- ½ pound of Marijuana
- Numerous digital scales with Fentanyl residue
- $10,000
- Remington 12 Gauge Shotgun
- Glock .40 Handgun (modified to fully auto/reported stolen through BRPD)
- Beretta 9mm Handgun
- Desert Eagle .40 Handgun
- Canik 9mm Handgun
Subjects still at large
John Beverly (5-1-95)
- Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)
- Poss. of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse
- Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
- Drugs in the Presence of a Juvenile
Reginald Kelly (7-13-90)
- Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)
Arrested
Cedrick Kelly Sr. (6-18-81)
- Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl/3 counts)
- Resisting an Officer
Kendrick Carter (2-18-77)
- Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl/4 counts)
Jeremiah Morris (11-26-81)
- PWITD Sch. IV (Xanax)
- PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
Daryl Johnson (10-19-60)
- Poss. of a Machine Gun
- Poss. of a Stolen Firearm
Assisting Divisions
EBRSO SWAT
EBRSO K-9
EBRSO Intelligence
EBRSO SCAT
EBRSO Air Support
BRPD SRT
BRPD Street Crimes
LSP Narcotics
DEA Task Force
La National Guard Air Support
EBRSO Communications
EBRSO Construction Services
