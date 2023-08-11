EBRSO: 2 wanted, 4 arrested after drug bust in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are wanted and four others were arrested following a drug bust in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Over the past two months, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division investigated a drug trafficking organization allegedly led by Cedrick Kelly, Sr., 42.

Kelly was arrested on drug several charges.

Deputies say two people, identified as John Beverly, 28, and Reginald Kelly, 33 remain at large. They’re also wanted on drug charges.

During the investigation, agents conducted hundreds of hours of physical and electronic surveillance of Cedric Kelly and members of his organization. Agents were able to make eight purchases of fentanyl from the group, which was captured on audio and video. Agents obtained search warrants for 8 structures and numerous motor vehicles used by the group.

EBRSO Narcotics executed 8 search warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish. The following seizures and arrests are a result of the investigation:

Seized (approx. totals):

3.7 pounds of suspected Fentanyl

50 dosage units of Xanax

½ pound of Marijuana

Numerous digital scales with Fentanyl residue

$10,000

Remington 12 Gauge Shotgun

Glock .40 Handgun (modified to fully auto/reported stolen through BRPD)

Beretta 9mm Handgun

Desert Eagle .40 Handgun

Canik 9mm Handgun

Subjects still at large

John Beverly (5-1-95)

Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

Poss. of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse

Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

Drugs in the Presence of a Juvenile

Reginald Kelly (7-13-90)

Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

Arrested

Cedrick Kelly Sr. (6-18-81)

Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl/3 counts)

Resisting an Officer

Kendrick Carter (2-18-77)

Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl/4 counts)

Jeremiah Morris (11-26-81)

PWITD Sch. IV (Xanax)

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Daryl Johnson (10-19-60)

Poss. of a Machine Gun

Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

Assisting Divisions

EBRSO SWAT

EBRSO K-9

EBRSO Intelligence

EBRSO SCAT

EBRSO Air Support

BRPD SRT

BRPD Street Crimes

LSP Narcotics

DEA Task Force

La National Guard Air Support

EBRSO Communications

EBRSO Construction Services

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.