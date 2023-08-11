Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO: 2 wanted, 4 arrested after drug bust in BR

3 lbs. of Fentanyl, Xanax, marijuana seized
Four people were arrested and two others are wanted following a drug bust in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Aug. 9.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are wanted and four others were arrested following a drug bust in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Over the past two months, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division investigated a drug trafficking organization allegedly led by Cedrick Kelly, Sr., 42.

Kelly was arrested on drug several charges.

Deputies say two people, identified as John Beverly, 28, and Reginald Kelly, 33 remain at large. They’re also wanted on drug charges.

During the investigation, agents conducted hundreds of hours of physical and electronic surveillance of Cedric Kelly and members of his organization. Agents were able to make eight purchases of fentanyl from the group, which was captured on audio and video. Agents obtained search warrants for 8 structures and numerous motor vehicles used by the group.

EBRSO Narcotics executed 8 search warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish. The following seizures and arrests are a result of the investigation:

Seized (approx. totals):

  • 3.7 pounds of suspected Fentanyl
  • 50 dosage units of Xanax
  • ½ pound of Marijuana
  • Numerous digital scales with Fentanyl residue
  • $10,000
  • Remington 12 Gauge Shotgun
  • Glock .40 Handgun (modified to fully auto/reported stolen through BRPD)
  • Beretta 9mm Handgun
  • Desert Eagle .40 Handgun
  • Canik 9mm Handgun

Subjects still at large

John Beverly (5-1-95)

  • Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)
  • Poss. of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse
  • Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
  • Drugs in the Presence of a Juvenile

Reginald Kelly (7-13-90)

  • Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

Arrested

Cedrick Kelly Sr. (6-18-81)

  • Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl/3 counts)
  • Resisting an Officer

Kendrick Carter (2-18-77)

  • Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl/4 counts)

Jeremiah Morris (11-26-81)

  • PWITD Sch. IV (Xanax)
  • PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Daryl Johnson (10-19-60)

  • Poss. of a Machine Gun
  • Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

Assisting Divisions

EBRSO SWAT

EBRSO K-9

EBRSO Intelligence

EBRSO SCAT

EBRSO Air Support

BRPD SRT

BRPD Street Crimes

LSP Narcotics

DEA Task Force

La National Guard Air Support

EBRSO Communications

EBRSO Construction Services

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Foot generic
YOUR HEALTH: Tenotomy: Healing the Achilles Heel
Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.
The Children’s Place recalls some jeans for potential choking risks
Matt Williams provides your Friday morning top stories.
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, August 11
Livingston Parish Schools go back to class Aug. 11