CONGRATS GRADS: LSU’s summer commencement set for Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations to the class of 2023!

Louisiana State University’s summer commencement ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Friday. Aug. 11 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

For Doctoral Degree Candidates and Major Professors, check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the northern entrance to Assembly Center located next to the gymnastics training facility.

Graduates may not be admitted after 8:30 a.m.

For Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree Candidates, check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Assembly Center. Check-in will be separated by senior college, with check-in locations located between the ramps on the south side of the PMAC.

Graduates may not be admitted after 8:30 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.