CONGRATS GRADS: LSU awards over 1,000 degrees during summer commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations to the class of 2023!

LSU’s summer commencement ceremony took place Friday, Aug. 11 inside the PMAC.

The university announced it awarded 1,039 degrees to graduates at the university’s 311th commencement exercises, which is the highest number of degrees awarded during summer commencement ever.

The previous record was 969 graduates in the summer of 2021. The new LSU alumni and their hometowns can be viewed on the LSU Graduates List and the LSU Commencement website.

The summer graduating class represents 48 Louisiana parishes, 48 states and 39 countries. Women comprise 58.61 percent of the class, and men comprise 41.39 percent. The youngest graduate is 19, while the oldest is 63 years old. Among the graduates are 32 LSU employees.

“In addition to being our largest graduating class ever, we are graduating more women, African American and Hispanic students than any summer graduation class in LSU history. It is an honor for me to stand before you to celebrate your academic mastery,” said LSU President William F. Tate IV.

Graduates receive a digital version of their diplomas on graduation day—inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899-- along with a diploma cover. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.

This summer, 22 students graduated with honors, including one student who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

