3 more arrests made in homicide of 15-year-old in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three more teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Ascension Parish that left a 15-year-old dead.

Authorities say they believe the three teens helped 16-year-old Jaquin Stephens in relation to the deadly shooting.

An Ascension Parish grand jury indicted Stephens on one count of first-degree murder for the homicide of 15-year-old Gracie Limas Thursday, August 10, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jaquin Stephens (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Stephens was originally charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The court has ordered Stephens to stand trial as an adult. He has been transferred from a juvenile holding facility and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where he will await trial, law enforcement said.

RELATED: Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court

On Aug. 4, APSO deputies found Gracie Limas dead inside of her home on Bourque Road in Gonzales. During their investigation, detectives with the APSO Violent Crimes Unit identified Stephens as a suspect and, on Aug. 8, executed a warrant for his arrest.

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned of three people who helped Stephens in relation to the incident. Leland Hickman Jr., 18, of St. Amant, a 15-year-old male from St. Amant, and a 17-year-old male from Denham Springs have all been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Leland Hickman Jr. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said upgraded charges may be pending. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information that can help detectives is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.