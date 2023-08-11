2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Slaughter Community Charter Knights
Published: Aug. 11, 2023
SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to Slaughter Community Charter to visit with the Knights.
Patrick Clarkston is entering his second year as the head coach following a 7-4 record and a playoff appearance in this first season.
Sophomore Ty’Kiminion Ford will be in his first season as the starting quarterback and leads a youth movement that will include 20 freshmen on the roster.
But everyone has hit the weights hard and improved each lift by 50-60 pounds since the spring.
