2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Slaughter Community Charter Knights

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to Slaughter Community Charter to visit with the Knights.

Patrick Clarkston is entering his second year as the head coach following a 7-4 record and a playoff appearance in this first season.

Sophomore Ty’Kiminion Ford will be in his first season as the starting quarterback and leads a youth movement that will include 20 freshmen on the roster.

But everyone has hit the weights hard and improved each lift by 50-60 pounds since the spring.

