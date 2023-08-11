Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Slaughter Community Charter Knights

Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to Slaughter Community Charter to visit with the Knights.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp takes us to Slaughter Community Charter to visit with the Knights.

Patrick Clarkston is entering his second year as the head coach following a 7-4 record and a playoff appearance in this first season.

Sophomore Ty’Kiminion Ford will be in his first season as the starting quarterback and leads a youth movement that will include 20 freshmen on the roster.

But everyone has hit the weights hard and improved each lift by 50-60 pounds since the spring.

