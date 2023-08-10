Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes led to crash that left 3 people dead

Three people are dead after a chase involving law enforcement ended in a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish early Thursday, Aug. 10.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people are dead after a chase involving law enforcement ended in a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish early Thursday, Aug. 10.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit of a vehicle that crossed into Pointe Coupee Parish. The sheriff says that the vehicle then crashed in Fordoche.

Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed WBRSO was involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash and three fatalities.

The Town of Fordoche Chief of Police reported the deadly accident happened on Fordoche Road (Hwy. 77) at Smith Acres Lane in Fordoche, La. The road will remain closed until further notice, according to police.

Photos taken at the scene show a car engulfed in flames. There is no word on the identity of the victims.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, and WBRSO are investigating

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Learn what you need to know about this school year for Ascension Parish students.
School year starts for Ascension Parish students
Ascension Parish schools return to classes.
Happy first day of school Ascension Parish
(Source: WAFB)
Happy first day of school Ascension Parish: what you can expect this school year
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 10
Triple-digit heat likely to persist into the weekend