Triple-digit heat likely to persist into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The song remains the same with another Excessive Heat Warning in place for today.

High temperatures will likely top 100 degrees across much of the area, with heat index values peaking near 115 degrees. Rain chances are just about nil as high pressure parks itself overhead.

No Relief Anytime Soon

Stagnant high pressure means that oppressive heat will continue to plague the area right on into the weekend. Daily highs are expected to reach the low 100s and could flirt with records at time. The combination of elevated temperatures and humidity will continue to produce heat index readings near or even a little above 115° at times. And the sinking air produced by the high pressure dome will significantly limit rain potential for the next several days.

Extended Outlook

Triple-digit heat looks to persist into at least the first part of next week as the high pressure center only shifts slightly westward. That slight shift may allow for a few more showers and t-storms, but rain chances are only posted at 30%-40% through Tuesday.

During the second half of the week, rain chances inch a little higher and temperatures decrease slightly, but highs are still expected to reach the upper 90s.

