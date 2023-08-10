Facebook
Saints head over to the Dome for training camp on Friday

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are only three days out from their first preseason game of the season. To get acclimated to the Dome, the Saints will practice there on Friday.

“Part of it, there’s new turf out there. So we’re going to get a feel for that. We got some new players, let everybody get in, get a feeling for what the Dome is like. Lighting, all those type of things. Still a lot of situational work tomorrow. Some of these guys have never been here, get them over and take a look at the locker room. Just so they know the lay of the land. So when it comes Sunday, it won’t be the first time we’ve been in there,” said Dennis Allen.

On Sunday, the fans could see the Derek Carr-Chris Olave connection for the first time in a game situation. So far in practice, they’ve been a dynamic duo.

“I think it’s been good. I think Chris is coming along. I think he’s improved a lot. It’s been good to see him make some of those contested catches we’ve talked about. He’s still a great transitional route runner at the top of the route. I think him and Derek have a pretty decent rapport. Yeah there’s a reason we went up and got him in the draft. We feel like he’s got a chance to be a very good receiver in this league, and he’s proven it,” said Allen.

The Saints will be in the Superdome for a practice tomorrow as you heard from Dennis Allen. Then on Saturday is a walkthrough. Then on Sunday the preseason kicks off for the Black and Gold against the Chiefs in the Superdome.

