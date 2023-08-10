Man suspected of killing elderly person after ‘wanting to try out his new gun,’ officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday, June 7, after “wanting to try out his new gun and kill someone,” according to arrest documents.

Tony Lanus, 20, is charged with second degree murder, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they were called to the 9900 block of Merganzer Avenue near Mills Avenue and Scenic Highway, around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police said there was a man in the driver seat of a Chevrolet Silverado with gunshot wounds. Officials identified the victim as Eishmel Spears, Jr., 69.

RELATED: 69-year-old victim identified in deadly Baton Rouge shooting

Spears was reportedly sitting in his vehicle after dropping a friend off at their home when gunshots were fired at him.

After further investigation Lanus was identified as the shooter, officials said. According to a bystander, Lanus was riding around in his vehicle when he lowered his window and fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle that was parked.

Lanus was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, officials added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.