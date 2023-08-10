Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jags loaded at RB with mix of vets and rookies

We’ve heard this week about LSU’s crowded running back room, but what about the Southern Jags? It’s a combination of the new kids and the old vets on the Bluff.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ve heard this week about LSU’s crowded running back room, but what about the Southern Jags?

It’s a combination of the new kids and the old vets on the Bluff.

Of the five leading rushers from last year’s team, sophomore Kendric Rhymes is the only one that is back. So far in camp. Rhymes has been splitting first-team carries with Kobe Dillion.

Two years ago, Dillion went from a scout team quarterback to breaking the Southern single-game rushing record with 267 yards.

The following offseason the Ferriday native suffered a severe knee injury that kept him out all of last season.

Now Dillion is back and ready to explode.

“I’m a student of the game I just love football and I just take coaching and I just want to be great, so wherever I’m at I’m just going to be great at it,” said Dillion.

“He attacks everything that he goes after even in the classroom so I knew that he would rehab himself and be ready to go,” said head coach Eric Dooley. “It’s tremendous to see him get that opportunity that so many young men that get that injury take so long to come back, but he actually bounced back in the spring.”

The Jags also picked up another tailback in the portal. Alabama A&M transfer Gary Quarles Jr. is a former First-Team All-SWAC selection and has already meshed in his new environment.

“Coming in it was automatically a fit. As soon as we came in got along fine with teammates. Started gelling as soon as we got here,” said Quarles. “Kobe Dillion is a hard-runner, Kendric Rhymes has been here he has been really showing me the way and showing the rest of the transfers the way.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

LSU football helps out at BR Food Bank.
LSU football helps out at BR Food Bank on day off
Wednesday was an off day for LSU football, so the team took a break from the practice field and...
LSU football helps out at BR Food Bank on day off
We’ve heard this week about LSU’s crowded running back room, but what about the Southern Jags?...
Jags loaded at RB with mix of vets and rookies
LSU Tigers
LSU is loaded at RB, how does coach Kelly manage the stable full