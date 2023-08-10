Jags loaded at RB with mix of vets and rookies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ve heard this week about LSU’s crowded running back room, but what about the Southern Jags?

It’s a combination of the new kids and the old vets on the Bluff.

Of the five leading rushers from last year’s team, sophomore Kendric Rhymes is the only one that is back. So far in camp. Rhymes has been splitting first-team carries with Kobe Dillion.

Two years ago, Dillion went from a scout team quarterback to breaking the Southern single-game rushing record with 267 yards.

The following offseason the Ferriday native suffered a severe knee injury that kept him out all of last season.

Now Dillion is back and ready to explode.

“I’m a student of the game I just love football and I just take coaching and I just want to be great, so wherever I’m at I’m just going to be great at it,” said Dillion.

“He attacks everything that he goes after even in the classroom so I knew that he would rehab himself and be ready to go,” said head coach Eric Dooley. “It’s tremendous to see him get that opportunity that so many young men that get that injury take so long to come back, but he actually bounced back in the spring.”

The Jags also picked up another tailback in the portal. Alabama A&M transfer Gary Quarles Jr. is a former First-Team All-SWAC selection and has already meshed in his new environment.

“Coming in it was automatically a fit. As soon as we came in got along fine with teammates. Started gelling as soon as we got here,” said Quarles. “Kobe Dillion is a hard-runner, Kendric Rhymes has been here he has been really showing me the way and showing the rest of the transfers the way.”

