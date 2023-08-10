Is there a link between music and violence in Baton Rouge? Artists, advocates to explore the issue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Music can shape the way we think or feel, but just how much of an impact does it have on people?

It’s an ongoing debate between different groups that believe there’s a direct connection between music and violence.

“The things that we hear are sometimes the things we want to imitate,” said Darius Crockett, a Baton Rouge hip-hop artist.

There’s been a steady rise in crime in Baton Rouge over the past few years, and there are a few reasons to explain why.

Experts tell us poverty, lack of opportunities and poor resources all play a part, but a few local artists believe certain music has a played a role.

“You can do what you want, and you can rap what you want, but be accountable for what it is you’re putting out. Whatever you’re putting out, it might come back on you, and at the same time you don’t know who you’re misleading,” said Crockett.

Crockett, also known by his stage name Knowledge Tyson, is leading a conversation about that possible connection between music and violence.

A panel discussion titled ‘Guns Down, Power Up’ will explore that possibility and feature different artists and advocacy groups from across Baton Rouge.

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 13 at the River Center Branch Library. It will start at 3 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Crockett believes bringing the community together will hopefully spark some change and save lives.

One of the solutions Crockett is proposing is called a ‘Trauma Center’, which will be a safe haven for different kids in the community and a place where they come and get paid to express their feelings through music in a positive way.

“We need a place where you can live on 42nd and you can walk and if you’ve been dealing with some things, and you know you don’t have anywhere to be creative and express yourself, but right here in the community you have somewhere to come and do that,” said Crockett.

The vision began at Legendary Studios, and it’s where they plan to have more healthy conversations.

“We won’t be able to save the world. We’re not superheroes, but if one person can hear this message and do something for themselves, then I’m satisfied,” said Marcus Bennett, also known as Lil Trill.

They believe they have the power to make it happen.

“Rappers are something like the new preachers. Wherever we go, if they’re hot, they’re going to go there as if we flock to the church. So, how do we take these brothers that can harness a crowd and deliver this message? We need healing in our community. We can talk and we can have fun, but how can we help little Tyrone up the street,” said Crockett.

