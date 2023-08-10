House fire in Baton Rouge under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire Thursday, Aug. 10.

Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Princwood Court near Wooddale Blvd.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the person living in the home and their dog outside with smoke coming from the back of the house.

They entered the home through the front door and found heavy fire in the back room of the house.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the room and a portion of the attic.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced resident.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

