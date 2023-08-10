Happy first day of school Ascension Parish: what you can expect this school year

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish School returns to the classroom Thursday, August 10. The district said they will be welcoming 24,000 students across their campuses. The school system is also walking into the new year with Superintendent Edith Walker.

Ascension’s theme this year is #HowWillYOUServe. Superintendent Edith Walker is challenging all students, teachers, and staff to perform acts of service.

Officials are encouraging students to bring insulated water bottles and stay hydrated with this record-breaking heat.

Dutchtown High School woke up extra early to show their spirit on 9News This Morning. School officials said Dutchtown High School has been the largest school in the state for many years and this year, they are expecting over 2,600 students. This could be their last year to be the largest school with Prairieville High expected to open in Fall 2024.

