EBRPSS addresses issues with bus routes in statement about first day of school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders within the East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a statement to parents and students following the first day of class in an effort to address some of the transportation issues within the district.

In the letter, Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse stated some bus routes were delayed, there was confusion about pick-up locations, and there has been difficulty hiring drivers.

Parents should be advised that bus pick-up times may vary over the next few days.

Read the full statement below:

Dear EBRPSS Families,

As the first day of the 2023 school year has come to an end, we would like to provide some updates on things that went very well and a few issues we are working diligently to correct in the coming days.

Overall, we witnessed a very productive day across the district with tremendous participation from our students and families. And while there are many victories that excite us, we want to address and alleviate any concerns about some challenges we are working to resolve in a full-time capacity and which are centrally related to transportation logistics.

We are aware of some bus routes being delayed and some confusion surrounding pick-up locations, as many students and families have relocated or have children in new schools. It is also important to point out that this year, we have eliminated the bus transfer point for all elementary school students in an effort to minimize the travel time to and from school for our young riders. That effort has required a great deal of streamlined coordination over the past several months. There have also been some difficulties in recruiting and hiring bus operators, but we have developed a pipeline of professional candidates and expect to fill those voids over the next few weeks. Additionally, several mechanical issues lent to a slight depletion in our bus fleet, and our mechanical teams are working diligently to make repairs in short order.

We expect that bus pick-up times may vary somewhat over next few days as a result of these challenges, but we hope to work these out quickly and to be operating with efficiency within the next 15 days. Please be advised that our individual school leaders will be contacting you directly to check your children's status and provide updates in the coming days. Additionally, if you experience any disruptions to your regularly scheduled bus service, we ask that you contact your child's school principal directly in effort to expedite our leadership attention to the issue.

We also want to make it clear that customer service and open communication remain our commitment to you. Our district oversight process for the beginning of the school year entails a daily debrief meeting including our entire central office leadership staff and school-level leaders to provide and process feedback on any deficiencies reported during the day. This is to ensure that we provide comprehensive attention to your needs and peace of mind while your children are in our care. The safety of our students will always be our paramount responsibility, and we pledge to you that we will smooth out any kinks that are often associated with the beginning of the school year.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this information, please feel free to reach out to your individual school leaders, as they are most intimately aware of your school community and mechanisms within our system. Thank you for your patience as we work to make this school year the best yet for our students, families and educators.