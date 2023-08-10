Crash involving car, 18-wheeler in West Baton Rouge Parish leaves 3 people seriously injured

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries following a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish early Thursday, Aug. 10.

Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident involved a car and an 18-wheeler.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on US 190 eastbound in the Erwinville area. The right lane remains blocked.

There is no word on what led up to the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.