Crash involving car, 18-wheeler in WBR leaves 3 people seriously injured

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries following a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish early Thursday, Aug. 10.

Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident involved a car and an 18-wheeler.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on US 190 eastbound in the Erwinville area. The right lane remains blocked.

WAFB's Johnny Ahysen breaks down traffic and crashes in Pointe Coupee Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish.

There is no word on what led up to the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.