Crash involving car, 18-wheeler in WBR leaves 3 people seriously injured
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries following a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish early Thursday, Aug. 10.
Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident involved a car and an 18-wheeler.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. on US 190 eastbound in the Erwinville area. The right lane remains blocked.
There is no word on what led up to the accident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.