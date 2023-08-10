Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD investigating reported homicide near Jefferson Hwy.

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rogue Police Department is investigating reports of a homicide.

According to officials, the crime scene has been setup in the 2000 block of Carter Avenue between Jefferson Highway and Tara Blvd.

Details are limited at this time. We will update once we have more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates
Pardon board moving forward with clemency hearings for death row inmates after Gov.’s letter
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 10
Triple-digit heat likely to persist into the weekend
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3
Three people are dead after a chase involving law enforcement that started in West Baton Rouge...
Law enforcement holds press conference to discuss deadly vehicle pursuit