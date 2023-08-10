Facebook
Baton Rouge house fire sparked by electrical malfunction

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on Thursday, Aug. 10.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced an early morning house fire on Thursday, Aug. 10 was sparked by an electrical malfunction.

Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Princwood Court near Wooddale Blvd.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the person living in the home and their dog outside with smoke coming from the back of the house.

They entered the home through the front door and found heavy fire in the back room of the house.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the room and a portion of the attic.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced resident.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

