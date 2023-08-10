Facebook
2 teens arrested after threatening school bus driver who hit 7-year-old, officials say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(PxHere)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 7-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit by a school bus. Officials later said two teenage relatives were arrested after they allegedly threatened the driver.

The Baton Rouge Police Department issued the following details about the incident:

According to officials, the 7-year-old ran in front of the bus in the 3000 block of Sherwood Street.

The child was transported to a local hospital and has minor injuries according to BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

