2 teens arrested after threatening school bus driver who hit 7-year-old, officials say

A seven-year-old child attempted to cross over Sherwood St from Pawtucket St on his bicycle and crossed right in front of a school bus and was struck.

Anonymous neighbors advised they witnessed the incident and stated the bus was traveling slowly eastbound and in the right of way when the child attempted to cross the street. The mother of the child was inside the house, but third-party family members (2-juveniles/ 15&16 years of age) became irate and threatening towards the bus driver at which point she fled for the safety of other children on the bus and herself due to the report of a gun by kids on the bus.

Officers later learned there was no gun involved. The juveniles then got into an SUV with an unknown driver and the mother of the child. They then immediately drove the mother and injured child to a close by urgent care. The unknown driver and juveniles then proceeded to search for the bus in the area and located it west on Evangeline St near the interstate. At this time, the bus driver had already notified dispatch that she was being followed by the pursuing SUV. While units were out and stopped with the bus, they observed 2 juveniles, male and female, exit an SUV in the median running towards the bus. Officers then tactically intervened, assuming there was a weapon involved from the initial dispatched information. The juveniles were then apprehended, hence the SUV had already driven off. The juveniles were charged with “Principle to”, “Obstruction of a Roadway”, and “Simple Assault”

It was later learned that the child received minor injuries from the accident that were non life-threatening.