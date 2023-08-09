Ten boaters arrested for DWI in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ten people were taken into custody by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) over the weekend for allegedly operating or driving a boat while impaired (DWI) in Livingston Parish.

According to LDWF, agents patrolled the Blind River and Amite River Diversion Canal heavily this past weekend, since there was a large outdoor event only accessible by boat in the area.

Agents arrested the following on Aug. 5 for DWI:

Mary Louis, 29, of Prairieville

Gerald Palmer, 57, of Gonzales

Ryan St. Angelo, 29, of Gonzales

Christopher Pickering, 42, of Baton Rouge

Lance Cook, 25, of Prairieville

Rodrygo Messias, 42, of Walker

Todd Wallace, 59, of Maurepas

Agents arrested the following on Aug. 6 for DWI:

Brandon Hoover, 43, of Maurepas

Steven McDaniel, 38, of Prairieville

Anthony McNease, 22, of Baton Rouge

In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines, and loss of driving and boat operating privileges. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Agents participating in these DWI cases are:

Lt. Will Roberts

Sgt. Randy Lanoux

Sgt. Toby Miller

Corporal Doug Danna

Corporal Chelsea Kling

Corporal Jared Riddle

Corporal Seth Courtney

Agent Ethan Arbour

