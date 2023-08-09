Facebook
Ten boaters arrested for DWI in Livingston Parish

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ten people were taken into custody by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) over the weekend for allegedly operating or driving a boat while impaired (DWI) in Livingston Parish.

According to LDWF, agents patrolled the Blind River and Amite River Diversion Canal heavily this past weekend, since there was a large outdoor event only accessible by boat in the area.

Agents arrested the following on Aug. 5 for DWI:

  • Mary Louis, 29, of Prairieville
  • Gerald Palmer, 57, of Gonzales
  • Ryan St. Angelo, 29, of Gonzales
  • Christopher Pickering, 42, of Baton Rouge
  • Lance Cook, 25, of Prairieville
  • Rodrygo Messias, 42, of Walker
  • Todd Wallace, 59, of Maurepas

Agents arrested the following on Aug. 6 for DWI:

  • Brandon Hoover, 43, of Maurepas
  • Steven McDaniel, 38, of Prairieville
  • Anthony McNease, 22, of Baton Rouge

In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines, and loss of driving and boat operating privileges.  Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.  Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.

In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired.  First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Agents participating in these DWI cases are:

  • Lt. Will Roberts
  • Sgt. Randy Lanoux
  • Sgt. Toby Miller
  • Corporal Doug Danna
  • Corporal Chelsea Kling
  • Corporal Jared Riddle
  • Corporal Seth Courtney
  • Agent Ethan Arbour

