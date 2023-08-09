Teen, 2 men arrested in deadly Livingston Parish shooting

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen and two men in connection with a shooting that left a man dead on Monday, August 7.

According to deputies, Lorenzo McFarland,19, has been identified as the shooter and charged with First Degree Murder, and Armed Robbery. McFarland is being held in East Baton Rouge, officials said.

Laterrice Davis, 19, is charged with Principal to First Degree Murder and Principal to Armed Robbery. Davis is being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, deputies said.

A 17-year-old is also in custody and charged with Principal to First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery. He is being held in a juvenile detention center, deputies added.

Officials said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Wisteria Rd. in the Springfield area.

The victim in the shooting was identified by deputies as Cameron Fox, 25, of Springfield.

“A senseless death & young lives ruined. Tragic. Our investigation continues. And, more arrests are expected,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Ard said.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

