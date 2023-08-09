Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Students, faculty return to Capitol High after school is reintegrated into EBRPSS

Capitol High School has officially returned to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Capitol High School has officially returned to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System(EBR Schools)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capitol High School has officially returned to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS).

The historic school returned to EBRPSS after 15 years under state control.

Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse stopped by the high school on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9 to welcome students, faculty, and staff back on the first day of school.

RELATED STORIES
Capitol High School closer to being reintegrated into EBRPSS
Community invited to discuss future of Capitol High
Capitol High School students spend the day with community mentors
Community block party hosted for Capitol High School
Capitol High School has officially returned to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Capitol High School has officially returned to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System(EBR Schools)
Capitol High School has officially returned to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Capitol High School has officially returned to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System(EBR Schools)
Capitol High School has officially returned to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Capitol High School has officially returned to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System(EBR Schools)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Students attending East Baton Rouge Parish Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 9.
BR students head back to class
School officials said it’s an exciting year ahead with the opening of McKinley Elementary...
EBR school system to return to class; take a look inside the new McKinley Elementary
The roads are going to look different starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 as East Baton Rouge Parish...
BR students heading back to the classroom
The roads are going to look different starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 as East Baton Rouge Parish...
Take a look inside the new McKinley Elementary