Students, faculty return to Capitol High after school is reintegrated into EBRPSS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capitol High School has officially returned to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS).

The historic school returned to EBRPSS after 15 years under state control.

Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse stopped by the high school on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9 to welcome students, faculty, and staff back on the first day of school.

