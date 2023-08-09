SMART LIVING: Building playgrounds for every child

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - There are increased efforts underway across the United States to make playgrounds more accessible to everyone.

Sixty-one million adults live with a disability in the United States, and more than three million children are disabled.

The Americans with Disabilities Act makes it mandatory to make public places more accessible. However, if you live with a disability, you know that’s not always the case.

One mother and son found that out the hard way. Instead of letting it stop them, they were motivated to change things.

“Zachary was born with a really rare disability. As he grew, his differences became more and more profound. Absolutely. Left him on the sidelines of a lot of things,” spoke Natalie Mackay, Unlimited Play’s executive director.

Mackay’s son was even sidelined on the playground.

“I put him in a little infant swing with a belt and his body slumped over. And it’s the day that broke me that I thought even something as simple as playing on a playground was taken from my child. Unless you live a life with a child with a disability, you don’t know that playgrounds are not inclusive,” said Mackay.

MacKay decided to build all-inclusive playgrounds. Four years and $500,000 later, Zachary’s playground opened.

“Something as simple as including half panels. This allows my son, Zachary, to get underneath. The roller slide allows kids with cochlear implants to go down and not worry that the static electricity will discharge or harm their implant. This flesh-mounted merry-go-round is a piece that allows anybody with a mobility device to experience what it’s like to be on a merry-go-round,” shared Mackay.

Unlimited Play has helped open 82 playgrounds in 19 states. The playgrounds are named after a child in their own community.

Lucas Fritsche spearheaded his own Unlimited Play playground. He was born with Noonan Syndrome.

“After we started going to inclusive playgrounds, he was able to just play. I didn’t have to worry about him,” said Jennifer Fritsche, Lucas’ mom.

Lucas and his mom were able to raise half a million dollars and build Lucas and his friends a backyard adventure playground.

“It was it actually just showed me that I could actually do some, do something,” spoke Lucas.

“I see parents, gosh. A lot of times there are tears in their eyes as they watch their children play for the first time, and I know they feel like they belong, right? A place where somebody thought of their child and cared enough to say, we want you to be included. That’s powerful,” said Mackay.

More than two point five million children and parents visit an Unlimited Play playground each year. Mackay said Unlimited Play gets calls every single day from families or communities that want to build an Unlimited Play playground.

