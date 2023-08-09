No significant relief from the relentless heat anytime soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Let’s start with a little bit of good news first. Our record-setting run of 10 consecutive days at/above 100° in Baton Rouge came to an end on Tuesday, with a high temperature of 99° recorded at Baton Rouge Metro. Small victories, right?

Now, the bad news.

The oppressive heat that has dominated our summer weather doesn’t look as though it will let up anytime soon. Another Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today, with highs topping out near 100°, and heat index values expected to peak in the 110°-115° range for most.

After some scattered rains around the area on Tuesday, a mainly dry pattern makes a return today.

Rest of This Week

While our streak of 100-degree highs may have come to an end on Tuesday, it looks as though we’ve got plenty more triple-digit heat on the way in the days ahead. Highs will likely reach or exceed 100 degrees daily from Wednesday into the weekend. And rain chances will remain minimal, running 20% or less during that stretch.

Extended Outlook

As has been the case for so much of this summer, every day of model guidance seems to extend the oppressive heat longer than the previous day’s guidance. We’ve now got triple-digit heat into the mid part of next week, with only slightly better rain chances expected. I’ve got rain chances in the 30%-40% range through Wednesday, with perhaps a slight uptick in those chances by late next week.

