Man accused of starting fire inside apartment after being kicked out for not paying rent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after he allegedly started a fire inside of an apartment because he was kicked out by his roommate for not paying rent.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Ernesto Isai Rebolorio-Asencio, 35, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated arson and theft.

Ernesto Isai Rebolorio-Asencio (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, around 6:25 p.m., Baton Rouge fire investigators were asked to investigate a possible fire at 675 North Carrollton Avenue near N. Ardenwood Drive.

When they arrived, investigators spoke with a victim who stated that he kicked his roommate, identified as Rebolorio-Asencio, out of the apartment because he did not have his part of the rent money.

Officials said the victim went to his bedroom to take a nap. A short time later, the man reportedly started smelling smoke at his bedroom door. According to the fire department, the man woke up and found that his bedroom door had been set on fire.

A spokesman with BRFD said that’s when the victim discovered his roommate had packed his belongings and left.

He also noticed money missing from his apartment. The roommate returned to the scene for items he left behind when he left the apartment.

Fire investigators were contacted and returned to the scene to question the roommate, Rebolorio-Asenico.

After interviews with witnesses and the accused, Rebolorio-Asencio was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.