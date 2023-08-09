Man accused of sexually abusing animal, possessing 300 photos of child porn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is facing charges after officials allegedly found hundreds of images containing child pornography in his home.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Curtis Sanders, 64, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 8, on 300 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Arrest records state law enforcement found Sanders in possession of over 300 images of child sexual abuse materials and bestiality on electronic devices at his home.

Investigators said Sanders admitted to them that he downloaded the material onto his home computer and organized them into files, according to arrest records.

EBRSO and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit worked together on this investigation.

His bond has not been set.

