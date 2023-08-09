LSU football helps out at BR Food Bank on day off

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday was an off day for LSU football, so the team took a break from the practice field and spent some time at a local food bank. Players, coaches, and staffers were in attendance to pack food and drinks. Coach Brian Kelly is hoping that team activities like this one lead to more wins this fall.

“It’s early in camp, you’re still trying to develop an identity with your team, " said Coach Kelly.” “You don’t get a chance to cross the offense and defense very much. If you were around a couple of days ago the offense and defense, they tend to get a little competitive. So, this is a great opportunity for them to mix, be around each other and see each other in a different light because they don’t do that quite often.”

Coach was referring to a recent scuffle in practice between some of the offensive and defensive players. That seemed like it happened years ago tonight. The energy was high all evening long. Mason Taylor was packing soda bottles at an extremely rapid rate and Duce Chestnut was showcasing his dance moves for the whole team to enjoy. All told this looks like a team that is bonded and together heading into the season.

“I think this is a statement about the coach and his approach and his philosophy, said Mike Manning, the President & CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “I know he’s very focused on being a part of the community and making a difference in the community. I think that’s carrying through the team and will translate to success on the football field.”

We’ll see if that success flashes early in the season. LSU battles Florida State in Orlando in less than a month. Until then, eleven more practices are on the docket for the Tigers. Stay tuned for continued coverage throughout camp.

