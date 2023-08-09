Lil Wayne inducted into Billboard Hip-Hop HOF

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - New Orleans rap legend Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. aka Lil’ Wayne was inducted into the Billboard Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.

Wayne, a five-time Grammy Award winner was inducted during Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 8.

The ceremony followed Wayne’s fourth cover appearance on the magazine.

The New Orleans rapper follows his Global Impact Award, which he received during the 2023 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective.

Wayne earned his first Diamond certification in 2022 for his global hit ‘Lollipop.’ Among his many accomplishments, Wayne has surpassed Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 with 183 entries, the third most all-time.

