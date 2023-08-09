First phase of University Lakes project finally underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first phase of the University Lakes Project is now officially underway.

Officials gathered for a news conference on Tuesday, August 8, to reveal the updated plans for Phase 1.

“The project has officially kicked off and that the dredging work has started,” said BREC’s superintendent Corey Wilson.

Some of the big changes that folks will notice include a new May Street Bridge, increased park area, enhanced lake health, more habitats for wildlife, pedestrian access improvements, and wetland edge enhancements.

“And this is not a small deal. All in we’ve got $65 million dollars lined up for this project,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Phase 1 of construction will focus on dredging City Park Lake and Lake Eerie, along with building that new bridge on May Street to connect two different lakes.

“And so now, when you travel on May Street you’ll travel on a bridge, and both City Lake and University Lake will be connected for the first time,” said Wilson.

People will then be able to kayak or even row between those two lakes.

Officials are hopeful that could bring in rowing competitions to Baton Rouge in the future.

“And that May Street bridge I think is going to have a significant positive impact on the community,” said Gov. Edwards.

The project will increase the storm-water capacity and reduce the risk of flooding for folks who live near there, by making the lakes deeper so they’re able to hold more water.

Engineers will also create what’s being called ‘living shorelines’ for native wildlife to thrive.

And people may notice the changes the most while driving on I-10.

“That’s one of the busiest highways that runs from California to Florida, it does not make a good impression on people when they cross this bridge and look down at these lakes. They are too shallow, and the water quality is so poor, the algae the plants are growing up,” said Gov. Edwards.

The University Lakes are already one of the most visited areas in the BREC Park system.

Wilson believes these enhancements will make the site even better.

“It’s already very popular but we think the improvements will get more people to be outside and active, and that’s ultimately what we want to do as a park system,” he said.

Officials hope to complete phase 1 of the project by this time next year.

They are still working to secure funding for the next phases at this time.

