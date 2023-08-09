Facebook
Electrical malfunction sparks house fire; pet dog rescued

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family was displaced after an electrical malfunction sparked a house fire in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Aug. 9.

It happened in the 800 block of Stoney Creek Avenue near Staring Lane around 9:15 a.m.

Firefighters encountered a rapidly spreading fire in the garage that extended into the kitchen area of the home.

Crews were able to put the flames out, stopping widespread damage.

The rest of the home suffered significant smoke damage, according to BRFD.

Officials said because of the extent of the smoke and fire damage along with the temporary displacement of those living in the home, the Red Cross was called to provide assistance and support.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family’s pet dog from the house.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started from an electrical malfunction of something plugged into an outlet in the garage.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy, and the St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

