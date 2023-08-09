EBR School System returns to class; take a look inside the new McKinley Elementary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The roads are going to look different starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 as East Baton Rouge Parish Schools return to the classroom.

School officials said it’s an exciting year ahead with the opening of McKinley Elementary School, which is the merging of Buchanan and University Terrace Elementary Schools. It’s been two and a half years in the making for McKinley Elementary as they welcome 560 students this school year.

The roads are going to look different starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 as East Baton Rouge Parish Schools return to the classroom.

Dr. Veronica Sanders is the Principal of McKinley Elementary and is looking forward to students seeing the new art and dance studio and music classroom.

The roads are going to look different starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 as East Baton Rouge Parish Schools return to the classroom.

School officials said it’s an exciting year ahead with the opening of McKinley Elementary School, which is the merging of Buchanan and University Terrace Elementary Schools. (WAFB)

School officials said it’s an exciting year ahead with the opening of McKinley Elementary School, which is the merging of Buchanan and University Terrace Elementary Schools. (WAFB)

School officials said it’s an exciting year ahead with the opening of McKinley Elementary School, which is the merging of Buchanan and University Terrace Elementary Schools. (WAFB)

Students attending East Baton Rouge Parish Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.