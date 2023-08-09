Facebook
EBR school system to return to class; take a look inside the new McKinley Elementary

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The roads are going to look different starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 as East Baton Rouge Parish Schools return to the classroom.

School officials said it’s an exciting year ahead with the opening of McKinley Elementary School, which is the merging of Buchanan and University Terrace Elementary Schools. It’s been two and a half years in the making for McKinley Elementary as they welcome 560 students this school year.

Dr. Veronica Sanders is the Principal of McKinley Elementary and is looking forward to students seeing the new art and dance studio and music classroom.

