Drivers advised to remain cautious as students return to school

By Alece Courville
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students are returning to the classrooms all this week which means those school zones are back in effect.

As West Baton Rouge parish students, parents, faculty, and staff prepare to begin another school year, it is time for drivers to get back into school zone mode in the mornings and afternoons.

“School zones are active from 7am-9am in the morning and 2pm-4pm in the afternoon. Those are subject to change so make sure you are paying attention, Sgt. Landon Groger with West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office explained.

Back to school driver safety doesn’t begin or end in school zones.

Drivers should be on the lookout for school buses and children at bus stops.

West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Dr. Chandler Smith says the preparations are in place for an easy transition from summer to school but urges parents, students and even drivers to expect the unexpected.

“Thursday and Friday people will be figuring out where the bus stop is. Just be cautious, more so than normal,” said Smith.

