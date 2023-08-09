Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for answers in unsolved homicide investigation

Williams Clemmons
Williams Clemmons(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help with any information they may have about a shooting that left a man dead in early July.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, police found Williams Clemmons, 56, suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Plank Road and Vaughn Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

Williams Clemmons
Williams Clemmons(Crime Stoppers)

RELATED: Man shot and killed on Plank Road early Saturday morning, police say

Emergency officials took Clemmons to the hospital where he died from his injuries, officials added.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 255-344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting their website. Officials say you will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

