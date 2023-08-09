CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for answers in unsolved homicide investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help with any information they may have about a shooting that left a man dead in early July.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, police found Williams Clemmons, 56, suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Plank Road and Vaughn Drive around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

Williams Clemmons (Crime Stoppers)

Emergency officials took Clemmons to the hospital where he died from his injuries, officials added.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 255-344-7867, downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting their website. Officials say you will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

