Baton Rouge man arrested after decades of sexual abuse to girl, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after decades of sexually abusing a girl, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO deputies say that James Jett, 43, confessed to sexually abusing the girl for more than a decade. including making the child strip nude on a webcam while others watched.

During an interview with EBRSO, Jett admitted to the sexual abuse, as well as indecent behavior with an infant that he says occurred years ago, according to arrest documents.

Jett was charged with first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, aggravated crime against nature, and indecent behavior with juveniles.

