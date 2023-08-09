Arrest made in connection to Ascension Parish gun store burglary

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Ascension Parish.

The U.S. Marshals Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, with the help of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested Darrel A. Morris Jr. around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to law enforcement, Morris Jr. was wanted on several charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the burglary of Hebert’s Guns on Airline Highway in Prairieville Monday, July 31.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are leading the investigation.

According to investigators, five men crashed a stolen Ford truck through the entry of Hebert’s Guns firearm store around 4:20 a.m. Deputies said there was extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

“They tried to take a rope and pull open the door that didn’t work so they took the Ford and backed into the building, knocking the door out,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre explained.

Hebert's gun burglary

The five masked thieves then jumped out of the truck and made their way inside the store.

From surveillance video, it appears each man has a pre-planned spot to go, some of them smashing glass cases for the merchandise inside.

Sheriff Webre says within two minutes of the thieves being inside several handguns and long guns were stolen.

“You can see by the way they got out of the truck this was not their first burglary. I hope it is their last one. They knew they needed to get in and out as fast as they could,” added Webre.

The fear now is where these weapons will end up.

“I am not afraid of guns being in the hands of law-abiding citizens. These are not law-abiding citizens. They will use them themselves or sell them. Most guns used in crimes are stolen guns,” Webre continued.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.

