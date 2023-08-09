Facebook
7-year-old hit by bus, officials say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 7-year-old was hit by a bus, police said.

According to officials, the 7-year-old ran in front of the bus on Sherwood Forest Blvd.

The child was transported to an area hospital and their injuries are unknown at this time, officials added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

