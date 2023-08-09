2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Ascension Catholic Bulldogs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Plenty of purple and gold excitement for today’s Sportsline Summer Camp down in Donaldsonville.
Despite the fact they’re missing an all-state quarterback in Bryce Leonard.
A Warrick Dunn Finalist receiver in Calvin Delone and Bryce’s twin brother Brooke Leonard, who also played a big role for Ascension Catholic in Chris Sanders’ pass-happy offense in 2022.
