Zucchini, Squash & Corn Casserole

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here in the South, we all love our comfort food. It can be a challenge to balance healthy and cravings, but this dish is the perfect combination of the two! I bet you didn’t know that zucchini has more potassium than a banana!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

3 cups zucchini, (¼-inch) sliced

3 cups yellow squash, (¼-inch) sliced

3 cups fresh corn kernels

¼ cup butter, divided

2 cups diced onions

¼ cup sliced garlic

1½ cups shredded white Cheddar cheese

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1½ cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs, divided

1 cup grated Asiago cheese, divided

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, cover zucchini and squash with 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil and boil for 5 minutes or until tender-crisp. Drain and gently press between paper towels then transfer to a large mixing bowl. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and sauté 10 minutes or until tender. Add sliced garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add onion mixture to squash in mixing bowl along with corn, white Cheddar cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, eggs, ½ cup bread crumbs and ½ cup Asiago. Mix well and season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 13″ x 9″ baking dish. Melt remaining butter then stir in remaining bread crumbs and Asiago cheese. Sprinkle over casserole. Bake 45–50 minutes or until golden brown and set. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

