West Feliciana Parish Schools ready for the first day of school

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - It’s a big week for many school districts in the Capital Region. Many students, teachers, and faculty will be starting back up in the classroom.

That includes West Feliciana Parish Schools where folks are gearing up for their first day on Aug. 9.

Superintendent Hollis Milton said West Feliciana Parish Schools has a new license plate. You can go to the Office of Motor Vehicles to get yours for the new school year.

The school system is continuing to push for literary excellence and growing when it comes to education. They placed 2nd in the state for the 2023 LEAP scores.

They also have a new book vending machine for students.

